Bagnell Dam Strip Association Meets April 2nd To Discuss Upcoming Events

As the lake area braces for another summer season, the Bagnell Dam Strip Association remains busy with different projects that are ongoing and several events coming up.

The B-D-S-A is in the process of cleaning up its social presence with the development of a new social media page and developing the Bagnell Dam Strip Business Directory.

The B-D-S-A is also getting prepared for the different events which, among others, include the yearly “Spruce Up the Strip” effort, the Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals and the start of another series of Hot Summer Nights.

The Bagnell Dam Strip Association will also convene again for another regular meeting from 9-10 A.M. on Tuesday, April 2nd, at the HUB and C-O-M-C in Luby’s Plaza.