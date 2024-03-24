Tips To Protect Yourself Offered For Upcoming Solar Eclipse

The upcoming solar eclipse will, no doubt, be a pretty cool event to see but, at the same time if you are driving while it happens, you’re being reminded by the highway patrol to plan your trip accordingly with safety in mind.

Thousands of visitors are expected to converge on the path of totality which, in Missouri, is expected to cover 115 miles along a diagonal line crossing over Poplar Bluff and exiting across the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau in southeast Missouri.

Among the suggested tips for the eclipse on April 8th:

–Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder.

–Find a safe location to view the event and get there early.

–Don’t take photographs while driving.

–Turn your headlights on and do not rely on your automatic headlights.

–Prepare for extra congestion, especially on interstates, on the day before, day of and day after the eclipse.

–Watch out for increased pedestrian traffic along smaller roads.

–Avoid travel during the eclipse or in the area of the path of totality if you can.

–Never wear eclipse glasses when driving a car or operating a boat.

–Make sure your vehicle is in good condition and has a full tank of gas.

–Bring along water and snacks in your vehicle.

Tips if you plan to witness the event from on the water include having proper lighting, be aware of your surroundings and potential hazards and stay a safe distance from other boats and swimmers.