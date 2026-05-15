Barnett Ready For First Ever Fair & Car Show Event

The City of Barnett will be a busy place on Saturday hosting its first-ever vendor fair and car show.

Where Pigs Fly, the theme for the event, will feature the vendor fair and car show as well as trophies being awarded, a 50-50 raffle, a live auction and, of course, food and refreshments.

The family-friendly event will showcase the Rock Island Trail corridor with representatives from Friends of Rock Island Trail State Park expected to be there with information and updates relating to the development of the overall project.

The actual event on Saturday will run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.