Iberia R5 Teacher Accused of Sexual Contact with a Student Released with No Formal Charge Filed

The Iberia R5 School District has released more information following the announcement that an employee had become the focus of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a district student.

According to an earlier post by the school district, the Missouri Children’s Division and law enforcement were contacted when the allegations were discovered and the employee was put on leave pending further inquiry.

A follow-up statement posted by Superintendent Amanda Mace has identified the employee as Casey Mason, a teacher within the district, who was taken into custody and has since submitted her resignation.

Mason has also been released and, as of Friday afternoon, there has been no formal charge or charges filed against her.