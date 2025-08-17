Bass Boat Accident Injures Two at Lake of the Ozarks

Two people are injured in an accident involving two bass boats at the 3.8 mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Camden County.

The highway patrol indicates that it happened just after 5:00 this morning (Sun, 8/17/2025) when an 18 foot Nitro struck the stern, starboard side of a 20 foot Stratos.

The driver of the Stratos, a 67-year-old man from Richland, suffered moderate injuries while an occupant in the Nitro, a 47-year-old man from Crocker, suffered minor injuries. They were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The driver of the Nitro, a 78-year-old man from Waynesville, was not injured.

All three were wearing life jackets at the time.