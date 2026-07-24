Beaches Across The Lake Region Are Given The Green Light For Swimming This Weekend

Fri. Jul 24th, 2026
Another all-clear for swimming and other water-related activities at the 17 state park public beaches around Missouri.
This includes the public beaches inside the Lake of the Ozarks state park in Kaiser & Osage Beach, along with the Day Use Beach at Truman Lake.
The Department of Natural Resources issued the all clear after collected water samples revealed no concerns about elevated levels of E.coli.
Please see below for beach sampling efforts and beach statuses for this week, starting July 23, 2026.
1. Beaches open and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED as of July 23, 2026. Swimming is not recommended if the geometric mean of the weekly water quality sample results exceeds the equivalent of 190 E. coli colonies per 100 milliliters of water (190 mpn/100 mL). The following beaches exceed the 190 mpn/100 mL recommendation:
2. Beaches OPEN and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of July 23, 2026.
3. Beaches CLOSED and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of July 23, 2026.
4. Beaches CLOSED and did not exceed the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of July 23, 2026. Harmful algal blooms have been found in the lake.
5. Beaches with water quality samples pending as of July 23, 2026.
6. Beaches closed due to flooding as of July 23, 2026:
PLEASE CHECK THE PARK AND SITE STATUS MAP at https://modnr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0cc1b6513d6e407694aede7b7bdbde93 to be sure the beaches and parks are open. Excessive rainfall may cause temporary closures at some parks.