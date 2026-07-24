Ameren Seeks PSC Permission To Create New Battery/Solar/Switching Stations Across Missouri

Three public hearings have been announced to get input on three new battery energy storage systems, two new solar generation facilities and a new switching station which are being planned by Ameren-Missouri.

Ameren requested permission from the Public Service Commission for the new facilities.

The battery facilities are to be located at Ameren’s Castle Bluff Energy Center in St. Louis County, near the Audrain Energy Center in Audrain County and in Lincoln County. The switching station will be located next to the Lincoln County battery system site. And the solar facilities are in Lincoln and Stoddard counties.

The in-person public hearings are on the 28th of this month starting at 6:00-PM at the Pike-Lincoln Tech Center in Eolia and at the YMCA Café in Vandalia, and on Thursday the 30t at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Advance.

A virtual public hearing is also set for the 29th and can be joined on Webex.com. It will also begin at 6-PM.