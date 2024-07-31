fbpx

Wed. Jul 31st, 2024

 

Beat The Winter Blues With KRMS Radio & TV

Events - STATION Wednesday, July 31st, 2024

Ready to Beat The Winter Blues with KRMS Radio and TV?

This year we are traveling to the Luxurious All-Inclusive Adults-Only Hotel Riu Palace Pacifico in Puerto Vallarta Mexico!

Click the button to find out all the details and book your trip today.

CLICK HERE TO BEAT THE WINTER BLUES

Events - STATION Wednesday, July 31st, 2024

Reporter John Rogger