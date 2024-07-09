Watch The July KRMS Candidate Forum On News/Talk KRMS

Wed. Jul 10th, 2024
A candidates forum hosted by News/Talk KRMS & KRMS TV will be held at The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar on Tuesday, July 23rd starting at 5pm.
The event will be emceed by KRMS personalities.
Candidates for the following races have been invited: Camden County Commission District 2, Camden County Sheriff, Miller County Commission Districts 1 & 2, Morgan County Sheriff, Morgan County Western District Commissioner, Governor, Attorney General, State Representative District 123, 26th Judicial Circuit Judge Division 1.
You can watch the entire program over-the-air for free on KRMS TV channel 32.11, stream online via our Roku App or stream online here below.