Watch The July KRMS Candidate Forum On News/Talk KRMS

A candidates forum hosted by News/Talk KRMS & KRMS TV will be held at The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar on Tuesday, July 23rd starting at 5pm.

The event will be emceed by KRMS personalities.

Candidates for the following races have been invited: Camden County Commission District 2, Camden County Sheriff, Miller County Commission Districts 1 & 2, Morgan County Sheriff, Morgan County Western District Commissioner, Governor, Attorney General, State Representative District 123, 26th Judicial Circuit Judge Division 1.

You can watch the entire program over-the-air for free on KRMS TV channel 32.11, stream online via our Roku App or stream online here below.

We’d like to thank our sponsors for helping us put on this event for the community…

Watch KRMS TV live here: