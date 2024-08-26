Pettis County Fugitive Lands in Morgan County Jail

A 41-year-old man from Sedalia wanted on multiple probation violation warrants out of Pettis County lands in the Morgan County Jail late Sunday night.

Details of the arrest have not been released but it is known that Ronnie Lyn Price had been wanted since June-2023 after failing to appear for probation violation hearings on original charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, stealing a controlled substance and resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony.

Price is being held on a combined $100,000 bond.