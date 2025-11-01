Belleville Man Dies In Truman Lake Drowning

An 83-year-old man from Belleville, Illinois, is dead after drowning in Truman Lake in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 10:00 Friday morning when the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, fell into the water and under a boat lift at the Osage Bluff Marina.

A family member jumped in to help and was unable to exit the water himself.

Nearby witnesses were able to pull both men from the water but it was too late for the 83-year-old. He was pronounced dead at the scene.