Freeze Warning In Effect Through Sunday

A freeze waring remains in effect for the lake area.

The freeze waring, with possible sub-freezing overnight temperatures as low as 28, means that crops, sensitive vegetation, outdoor plants and unprotected outdoor plumbing could be at risk.

The freeze waring remains in effect through, at least, Sunday morning.

 

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT TO 8 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central,
  south central, southwest, and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT to 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
  sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Reporter Mike Anthony