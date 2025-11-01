Freeze Warning In Effect Through Sunday

A freeze waring remains in effect for the lake area.

The freeze waring, with possible sub-freezing overnight temperatures as low as 28, means that crops, sensitive vegetation, outdoor plants and unprotected outdoor plumbing could be at risk.

The freeze waring remains in effect through, at least, Sunday morning.

