Benton County Man Wanted For Sexual Crimes May Be In Texas

A suspect charged in Benton County with two counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy is believed to be on the run and, possibly, in the State of Texas.

A probable cause statement filed in the courthouse indicates that law enforcement was called to a local school to investigate concerns of child abuse and neglect.

It’s alleged that Paul Teague at least on two occasions spent the night at a neighbor’s house and sexually touched the unnamed victim while her parents were gone.

It’s further alleged that Teague threatened to hurt others with a knife if the incidents were reported to anyone.

A warrant has been issued for Teague’s arrest with bond set a quarter-of-a-million dollars.