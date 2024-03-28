Cook Expected In Court Monday Seeking Bond In Death Investigation Case

The person of interest in a recent death investigation of a 24-year-old woman on Village Marina Road will next appear in court on Monday seeking a bond to be set.

Courthouse records filed in Miller County indicate that 33-year-old Kendrick Terrell Cook is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and abandonment of a corpse as a result of the death investigation.

Cook had also been wanted after failing to appear in September on a traffic offense.

It’s alleged that the unnamed woman’s body was found along with cocaine in the apartment when deputies were called for the death investigation, and that Cook was present before fleeing the scene and being captured about five days later.

Not guilty pleas were entered on the possession of a controlled substance and abandonment of a corpse charges.

At the current time, Cook is being represented by the public defender’s office.