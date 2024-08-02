Beyond the Call End of Watch Ride to Remember Visits Miller County Sheriffs Office

It was a somber but fitting moment or two earlier this week at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

The office was paid a visit by Beyond the Call of Duty and its End of Watch Ride to Remember trailer. Beyond the Call of Duty is a 501©3 nonprofit organization based out of Spokane Valley, Washington, that features fallen law enforcement and first responders.

The visit to Miller County, on Monday, was to remember longtime Detention Sergeant Janell Visser who died in January, 2022, from complications after contracting COVID-19 while serving at the jail. Visser was 55.