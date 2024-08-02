Osage Beach Board Approves Staff Bathroom at City Park

More than a year-and-a-half of discussions, bids coming in too high for the city’s liking and tabling the concept of a staff bathroom at Osage Beach City Park comes to an end Thursday night with a final go-ahead to get the $157,000 project started.

The issue, again, drew considerable discussion by the board whether to table the project again to look for a cheaper alternative…an option board member Bob Osteen says is not viable.

NEWS-08-02-2024 OB PARK BATHROOM

When the dust settled, Osteen voted to go ahead with the project which includes putting in a new grinding station and running the water and sewer to the add-on facility to the current staff building. Aldermen Celeste Barela, Phyllis Marose, Justin Hoffman and Kevin Rucker also voted for the project to go ahead while Richard Ross was the lone “no” vote.

It’s now anticipated that the city can go out for bids and get the actual physical work started by the third week of August with the project to be all but done and in service for city staff by the middle of October.