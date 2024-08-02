Bids Wanted for Out-Of-Service Fire Truck

If you’re with a fire department or maybe you just want to own an old fire truck, the Gravois District is asking for bids on a 1989 Ford F-800 tanker.

The tanker has been taken out of service with prospective bidders being urged to view the vehicle which is being sold as-is without any kind of warranty.

If the winning bidder is an agency or emergency responder with a letter from their administrator, emergency equipment, excluding the radio, goes with the tanker. Otherwise, the equipment and any fire department insignia will be removed.

The deadline to bid on the beast is 4pm on Tuesday of next week, August 6th. More details on the bidding process and specs can be found on the Gravois social media page.