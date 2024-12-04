Bills For 2025 General Assembly Look Similar To 2024 Legislation

Many of the bills to be introduced for the 2025 legislative session in Missouri could look familiar to past efforts.

This year, Sen. Nick Schroer of O’Fallon sponsored Senate Bill 984, a measure that would have created the “Intoxicating Cannabinoid Control Act.”

He introduced his proposal to the Missouri Senate Judiciary and Civil & Criminal Jurisprudence Committee on Feb. 12…

“These products actually got guidance from the FDA would show that this was not their intent with a farm bill to allow these types of products to be sold to children.”

Senator Tracy McCreery of St. Louis County sponsored Senate Bill 1324, which would have enacted the “Missouri Uniform Homeowners’ Association Act.”

She presented this measure to the Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee on April 15…

“Very personal people and you know, because most of our constituents, quite honestly, they hold most of their wealth in their home. So you know, people get very passionate about those things.”

Pre-filed bills have started to receive official numbers.

The 2025 session will start on Jan. 8.

There’s also another effort to eliminate personal property taxes across Missouri.