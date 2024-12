A problem with the tailgate is prompting GM to recall 132-thousand big pickups.

GM has had 237 complaints of those tailgates opening on their own while the vehicle was parked.

It turns out water can get into the electronic gate reliefs and cause a short circuit.

This impact certain 2024 heavy duty Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras.

All of the vehicles involved have manual tailgates with power unlock and release.