Felony Charges Filed After Home Circumcision in Morgan County

A circumcision performed on a child at home ends with a trip to the emergency room and a Versailles man and woman facing felony charges.

A probable cause statement indicates deputies responded to the 21-thousand block of Old 5 Road after a DFS employee received a hotline call from University Hospital about the procedure which caused excessive bleeding.

The two adults, 35-year-old Tyler Gibson and 32-year-old Bailey Gibson, also allegedly left the hospital against medical advice and admitted to performing the procedure…Mr. Gibson saying he had done research and prayed a blessing before using a blade for the procedure.

They are both charged with child abuse or neglect with no sexual contact. Mr. Bailey is also charged with unauthorized practice of medicine or surgery.

Both are free after posting $25,000 bonds.