Boating Access Death Under Investigation in Miller County

The Miller County Coroner’s Office says an investigation is underway following a boating access death on Tuesday.

The coroner’s office says that the incident happened at the public boat access located at the base of Bagnell Dam on River Road in Lake Ozark.

Preliminary investigation seems to indicate that 60-year-old Michael Lindsey was backing a boat trailer down the ramp when the vehicle and the trailer entered the water and became submerged. Mr. Lindsey was apparently unable to exit the vehicle and was recovered deceased from the water.

At this time, the death appears to b e accidental and there is no indication of suspicious circumstances.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Miller County Coroner’s Office.