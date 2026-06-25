Mexican National Sentenced in U.S. District Court After 2025 Arrest in Osage Beach

A Mexican national who was previously deported on two occasions and arrested in April of last year in Osage Beach has been sentenced to serve two years in federal prison without parole followed by one year of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says 34-year-old Isreal Ramirez-Jaramillo was charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm and illegal reentry into the United States.

It had been alleged that Ramirez-Jaramillo became intoxicated during an argument with his girlfriend and then discharged a firearm into the air when neighbors of the complex exited their apartments to watch the disturbance.

The case was prosecuted as part of Operation Take Back America with United States District Judge Stephen R. Bough ordering the sentence.