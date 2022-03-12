News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Body Discovered but Not Until the Next Day After a Vehicle Fire in the Ivy Bend Area

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 12, 2022

An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire and a body being discovered in the burned out vehicle but not until the following day in the Ivy Bend area. That’s according to sources who tell KRMS News the Ivy Bend Fire Association responded Thursday night to a report of the vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Ivy Bend Land Office. The fire was extinguished but the body of the unidentified man was not discovered until late Friday morning by someone driving by the business. At the current time, no official information has been released. KRMS News has reached out leaving messages with the Ivy Bend Fire Association, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and will pass along more information once it is released.

