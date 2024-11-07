Boil Advisory Issued for Parts of Osage Beach

The City of Osage Beach has announced a boil advisory.

The advisory was issued after a water main break on College Boulevard which is affecting the Ozarks Meadows neighborhood.

Addresses along College Boulevard, Aspen Court, Bradford Drive and Brookfield Lane will be without water until the main can be repaired.

The boil advisory will then be in effect for 24 hours after the repairs are finished which is estimated to be about Friday night around 10:00 or sooner as updated by the city.