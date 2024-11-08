Lebanon High School Teacher Facing Several Felony Pornography Charges

A 23-year-old St. Robert woman and teacher at Lebanon High School finds herself facing several pornography charges after an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Lebanon Police Chief Jerry Harrison says Marcella Cadle is charge with two felony counts of possessing child porn, three counts of furnishing pornographic material to a minor and one misdemeanor count of assault.

It’s alleged that Cadle initiated contact with the sophomore student and sent various unclothed pictures and at least two videos of herself.

The incidents, which allegedly took place in late September and early October, were reported to Lebanon Police and, following the investigation, Cadle was taken into custody.

She’s being held without bond in the Laclede County Jail with an arraignment on the docket for next Wednesday, the 13th.