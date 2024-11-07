Camdenton, Osage & Warsaw Set For Major High School District Semifinals Friday Night

All right, we are on the eve of District semifinals Friday tomorrow night, with three massive games.

First….we’ve got it on 93.5 rocks the lake – KRMS TV 32.11….

Camdenton and Elias a rematch from a game earlier.

Secondly, School of the Osage will be looking to down undefeated state-ranked Warrenton.

They’ve actually had back-to-back undefeated, regular seasons, but this is a district that’s already seeing some chaos.

Last week two seeded and undefeated Kirksville upset by seven seed, Mexico 21 to 14….So maybe more chaos underway

Osage, dominated Fort Zumwalt South in their Opening match up.

You can hear Osage and Warrenton on Classic Country 104.9 that coming up tomorrow night.

Finally, we also see Warsaw getting their shot in the semifinals…

They are 9 and 0 on the season so far….just a dominating team that’s looking good heading into these big games…

They are taking on Sarcoxie in the Class 2 District 5 battle.