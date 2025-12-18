Fugitive and Parole Absconder Arrested, Miller County Deputy Injured

A wanted fugitive and parole absconder from Eldon is arrested after a physical struggle which injured a Miller County deputy and a subsequent foot pursuit.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies were joined by detectives with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and Highway Patrol troopers after receiving a tip that 43-year-old Daniel Wayne Witt was at a residence off Old Tuscumbia Road outside of Eldon.

It’s alleged that Witt attempted to hide in the back seat of a vehicle seen leaving the residence before a traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted. Witt was then discovered and scrummed with the deputy before being taken into custody after the brief foot chase. It’s also alleged that Witt spit on several deputies and attempted to damage the patrol vehicle.

A warrant for the residence uncovered a sawed-off shotgun, a stolen handgun, about 10 grams of meth and various types of prescription narcotics.

Witt is being held in the Miller County Jail without bond.