Bond Set For Crocker Man Facing Child Pornography Charges

Bond has been reduced from $400,000 down to $75,000 for a Crocker man who’s charged in Pulaski County with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography.

A probable cause statement filed in the courthouse alleges a cell phone owned by Jerry Criswell contained a 15-minute video of a juvenile having sexual relations while a subsequent search of a computer hard drive and a tablet also contained 216 still images of juveniles engaged in various states of undress and sexual acts.

None of the juveniles have been identified as known children within the files of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Child Recognition and I-D System.

Criswell, who waived his formal arraignment this past week with motions filed for a change of venue and the judge overseeing the case, is next scheduled to appear in court on the charges on May 10th.

He remains in custody in the Pulaski County Jail.