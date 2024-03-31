fbpx

Former Phelps Sheriff Expected In Court Over Sex Charges Dating Back To 2017

A former Phelps County sheriff’s deputy has multiple court dates coming up to face at least a combined seven felony sex-related charges filed in four cases against him.

Justin Bradley Durham is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing on Thursday of next week on charges of sexual trafficking of a child under the age of 18 and possession of child porn dating back to December-2017.

Durham also has an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, April 9th, on charges of rape or attempted rape and sodomy or attempted sodomy from January-2016…and on July 29th for the same charges which date back to January-2014 and possession of child porn from July-2023.

Reporter Mike Anthony