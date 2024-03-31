Camdenton Chamber Preparing For Upcoming Dogwood Festival

The Camdenton Chamber of Commerce continues gearing up for the 73rd Annual Dogwood Festival which is now only a few weeks away.

“The little Miss & the Mister contest, that’s coming back this year…..along with the Miss Dogwood Pageant. They’re all going to be taking place on April 13th, “ Says Director KC Cloke, “So we’ve got parades, we’ve got pageants, we’ve got contests…we’re also rolling out a new talent show.”

The festival itself is set for the weekend of April the 25th, 26th and 27th.

The theme for this year is “Celebrate CommUnity,” with the emphasis on “unity” and what the local businesses offer to the lake area.

The parade will take place on the 27th with longtime lake area resident Sandry Gentry as the Grand Marshall.

More info about the festival and all the associated events is avail on the Camdenton Chamber’s website.