Boonville Woman Facing Charges Of Child Incest In Benton County

A Boonville woman is facing charges of incest in Benton County.

According to the Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Kimberly D. Schnieders faces charges of statutory sodomy, child endangerment involving sexual conduct and incest, following an investigation into a December 2024 incident with a child.

A probable cause document showed that the child, and that child’s father, had reported to police that the child’s biological mother, Schnieders, had touched the child inappropriately, shared sexual images with the child and forced sex on the child while in Benton County.

When officers searched the child’s phone, allegedly they discovered several sexual photos of Schnieders, dating back to May of 2024.

While Schnieders admitted to taking the photos, she denied sending them to the child.

She was taken into custody in Boone County, then later transferred to Benton County, and has also been denied for a public defender.