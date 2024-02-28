Boren Unanimously Appointed Interim Police Chief in Lake Ozark

The City of Lake Ozark now officially has an interim police chief.

In a press release issued by City Attorney Chris Rohrer, Rohrer says the board of aldermen, Tuesday night, approved Mayor Dennis Newberry’s appointment of Lieutenant James Boren to assume responsibilities of the position.

The appointment is effective immediately with Boren filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Jeff Christiansen.

While Boren serves as interim chief, the city has begun a search to come up with a permanent replacement for Christiansen. There was no time frame given for the search to be completed or for a new chief to be named.