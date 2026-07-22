BREAKING: Early-Morning Drowning Reported in Osage Beach

Not many details are available but a body has been recovered after a drowning in Osage Beach at Lake of the Ozarks.

What is known is that a call was received shortly before 4:00 this morning reporting that an individual fell from a boat at a dock into the water at a location along Apple Blossom Circle near the 19-mile mark.

Osage Beach Fire, the Mid-County Dive Team and the highway patrol’s water patrol unit responded to the scene.

The body was recovered by Mid-County.

No other details are available at this time.