Physicians Remind Residents About Vaccine Requirements For Back To School

With the beginning of another school year right around the corner, parents are being reminded that it’s not just about getting back-to-school clothing and supplies.

Another requirement which often gets pushed off until the end of school prep is making sure your children are properly immunized.

Infectious diseases physician Doctor Amruta Padhye, from MU Health Care, says making sure your children are immunized can also help others.

“You’re not only protecting your children, but you’re also protecting children whom your children interact with. So those who are unable to get certain live vaccines because they are immunocompromised. So this is helping not only your children but also others.”

Dr. Padhye also says it’s important to communicate with your provider before your children get stuck in the arm.

“Discuss your child’s problems with your, you know, medical problems with your providers so they can get all your medications updated so they can have a healthy and fun school year.”

The requirements vary for kids entering kindergarten, 8th grade and senior year in high school.

All students need to present documentation of up-to-date vaccine status before attending school.