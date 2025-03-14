Natural Cover Fires Being Fought Continue Across The Lake Area

Residents along East Branch Road and Stanton Church Road in western Camden County were under an evacuation order due to large natural cover fires in the area.

Emergency Management Agency Director John Scheper says the order was issued on the authority of the Southwest Camden County Fire District which reports that the fires are out-of-control with fire personnel spread thin across the lake area and the state for the natural cover fires.

Evacuation shelters were setup at the Macks Creek School & the First Baptist Church & the evacuation however is no longer underway.

The Camden County Sheriff’s office says they were closing down some roads due to the fires, so expect delays in many areas including Highway 54.

Reports received into the KRMS Newsroom indicate more than 30 large ground fires and several structures remain on fire.

A statewide request for mutual aid has been sent out.

Posts on social media show firefighters are fighting burns underway near tunnel dam road, over in Mack’s Creek, over in Preston area, near Y Road in Linn Creek, also in Camdenton with one fire near the amphitheater and another near the airport.

There are also reports of fres in Decaturville, as well as on Witt Road in Eldon and another fire in Richland.

Fires are also breaking out all across the Show Me State, including a major fire happening in Ripley County Missouri…where over 6 homes have already been destroyed.

Here’s a look at the current reported fires (in red) as of 6:30PM