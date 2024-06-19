Hooker Staying With Camdenton – Will Not Be Administrator For Osage Beach

The search for a new city administrator is back on, despite the recent naming of Camdenton Administrator Jeff Hooker to the position in Osage Beach.

Hooker had been expected to take over on July 15th but instead, he’s announcing that he is staying in his current position in Camdenton.

“I want to thank the Mayor & the Board of Alderman in Osage Beach….they’ve been really good to me. But, I had a lot of business owners, I had a lot of developers, I had a lot of staff…alderman…other people in the community who really wanted me to stay here.”

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen, Tuesday night, officially approved new contract details for Hooker to stay put.

Osage Beach will have to ramp up again their search to replace outgoing Administrator Jeana Woods.

Woods is leaving the city after 22 years to pursue her own C-P-A business in the private sector.

Hooker says all in all, it was more of a person decision to remain in Camdenton.

