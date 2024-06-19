fbpx

Several Lake Area Fire Districts Respond to Assist at Massive Hilke’s Ice Plant Blaze in Freeburg

Eleven tanker trucks representing 10 lake area fire districts are called out as part of a statewide mutual aid response to a massive blaze Wednesday morning in Osage County.

Fire crews responded to the Hilke’s Ice plant in Freeburg which has been declared as a total loss.

Responding lake area districts were called in as part of the local Tanker Task Force responsible for the shuttling of water from the Gasconade River some ten miles from the fire scene on Dogwood Street.

No injuries have been reported to this point and a social media post by the ice plant indicates that they may be down but are not out and continue to operate as normal.

Mid-County Fire Protection District
A local Tanker Task Force is currently assisting Freeburg Missouri for a fire at Hilke’s Ice Plant.
A Tanker Task Force is a mutual aid request in which many of the Lake Area Fire Districts have provided to tankers to help shuttle water to this large-scale incident.

Reporter Mike Anthony