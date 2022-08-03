News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

BREAKING: Major Upset In Camden County Races

ByReporter John Rogger

Aug 2, 2022 , ,

It’s a major upset for 2 incumbents in Camden County.

According to the County Clerk, unofficially Ike Skelton has defeated Greg Hasty and host of others for the Presiding Commissioner Seat while Richelle Christensen Grosvenor has defeated Caleb Cunningham for Prosecuting Attorney.

Skelton’s win is a massive vote, with 5,512 votes vs Hasty who had 1,788.

Grosvenor’s win is also big, with over 2,000 more votes than Cunningham.

In addition to that, the Tax Questions for Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach Fire Districts have both passed.

Full results for Camden County are posted below:

152_PALL_Election_Summaryfinal

