Opportunity Zone Denied by Camden County Commission

A standing room crowd was in attendance on Thursday for the Camden County Commission meeting to make its collective voice known to oppose the possibility of the county approving a letter of support for an Opportunity Zone being proposed for the area behind Walmart in Camdenton.

The possibility became a hot-button topic after it was recently revealed that a data center may be included in the overall project.

The hour-long discussion before the vote came on the heels of the commission, last Friday, approving an ordinance with strict requirements should a data center locate in the county.

Commissioner James Gohagan made a motion which was seconded by Commissioner Steve Dougan resulting in the letter of support being denied.

On a related note, the City of Camdenton recently gave its support to the Opportunity Zone but, apparently, is scheduled during the next board of aldermen meeting to consider pulling back on its support. State Representative Jeff Vernetti also pulled his support of the development.