Stover Man Charged with Rape After Forcing Himself on Alleged Victim

A 53-year-old man from Stover is being charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape in Morgan County.

The probable cause statement alleges that a woman filed a walk-in complaint at the sheriff’s office claiming Jeffrey Bowman forced himself on her despite being told that she was not interested and that it was not the first time she had been sexually assaulted by Bowman.

Bowman also allegedly told officers while being questioned that he never should have done it because “no means no.”

He was taken into custody with his bond set at $100,000.