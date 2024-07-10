Shackley Handed Two Consecutive Life Sentences for Child Sex-Related Crimes in Miller County

Joshua Steven Shackley, 45, of Eldon has been sentenced in Miller County Circuit Court to two consecutive life terms and another 30 years to run concurrent on two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy involving a victim under the age of 14 and one count of child molestation involving a victim under the age of 12.

Shackley was convicted by a jury on the charges which stemmed back to incidents that occurred in June 2022.

It took the jury just over an hour in May to return the guilty verdicts along with one not guilty verdict on a second molestation charge.

The two life sentences are parole eligible while the 30-year concurrent sentence is considered a dangerous felony with at least a mandatory 85% of the time to be served.

The Honorable Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden handed down the sentences against Shackley early Wednesday afternoon (July 10, 2024).