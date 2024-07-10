FBI Searches for Alleged Child Sex Trafficker Believed to be in the Lake Area

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has its sights on the lake area in its search for an alleged sex trafficker of a child.

A social media posting by the Stover Police Department says the FBI has reasons to believe that Donald Eugene Fields, the Second, may be in the area.

Fields is identified on the FBI’s Top Ten wanted list for the alleged sex trafficking of a child between 2013 and 2017. The warrant for his arrest was issued by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri in early December 2022.

Fields is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the FBI hotline (800-225-5324). A $250,000 reward was being offered by the FBI for information leading to his arrest.