BREAKING: Suspect in Custody in Connection to Possible Shooting in Versailles

UPDATE – September 23, 2025

On September 22, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a suspect in this ongoing investigation was taken into custody in Miller County, Missouri.

Pursuant to Missouri Supreme Court Rule 4-3.6 (Trial Publicity), neither this office nor the Versailles Police Department is able to release additional details at this time.

I want to assure the public that, based on the information presently available, I believe there is no ongoing threat to community safety.

— Dustin G. Dunklee, Prosecuting Attorney

Further details to be released when available.