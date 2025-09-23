fbpx

Camden County Commission Passes Resolution Honoring Life of Charlie Kirk

The Camden County Commission officially goes onto public record passing a resolution to honor the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The resolution also calls for civil dialogue and robust debate among all community members regardless of political or ideological affiliation.

While s similar resolution was defeated in St. Louis County, a copy of the Camden County resolution is to be forwarded to the family of Charlie Kirk.

The resolution was passed by a 2-0 vote supported by commissioners Ike Skelton and James Gohagan while Steve Dougan was absent from the meeting.

Reporter Mike Anthony