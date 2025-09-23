Camden County Commission Passes Resolution Honoring Life of Charlie Kirk

The Camden County Commission officially goes onto public record passing a resolution to honor the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

CAMD RESOLUTION (09-24-2025)

The resolution also calls for civil dialogue and robust debate among all community members regardless of political or ideological affiliation.

While s similar resolution was defeated in St. Louis County, a copy of the Camden County resolution is to be forwarded to the family of Charlie Kirk.

The resolution was passed by a 2-0 vote supported by commissioners Ike Skelton and James Gohagan while Steve Dougan was absent from the meeting.