Investigation Underway Following Possible Shooting in Versailles

An investigation is underway following a possible shooting Monday morning in Versailles.

According to the police department, a call was placed near the 100 block of South Burke around 7:30 in the morning.

Officers found an unconscious woman with an injury to her head at the scene.

The suspect remains at large; last seen wearing a pink hoodie, gloves, a mask and sunglasses.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, and officials say she remains in critical condition.

Versailles police believe this to be a incident of a “personal nature” and say there is no cause for alarm for the public.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact your local law enforcement office immediately.

Previous story:

KRMS is aware of an shooting situation in the city of Versailles near Burke Street and is awaiting more details….

For now, here is a statement from the Morgan County R-2 School District regarding that shooting that took place today:

STATEMENT FROM SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS, DR. BRYAN PETTENGILL – SEPTEMBER 22, 2025 —



The Morgan County R-II School District is aware of the shooting that occurred in town earlier today. At this time, the suspect remains at large.



Although classes are not in session, staff members are present in our buildings. Out of an abundance of caution, all district facilities have been placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of those on campus. In addition, all scheduled practices have been canceled.



Vo-Tech students going to Eldon will continue as scheduled later today. Students coming to campus will be escorted directly into the building and then placed on the Vo-Tech school bus when it arrives.



We are working closely with law enforcement. The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is always our highest priority.



The district has established safety procedures to maintain secure learning and working environments. In light of today’s events, we will continue to review these procedures and collaborate with law enforcement to ensure we are doing everything possible to protect our school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.



Dr. Bryan Pettengill

Superintendent

Morgan County R-2