Brian Phillips Wins Hat Toss To Become Ward 3 Alderman In Eldon

The City of Eldon took care of some unfinished business in a 12-PM showdown this past Monday at the Rock Island Depot to determine the winner of the Ward-3 alderman’s seat after election day, two weeks ago, ended in a dead heat.

“Basically I put both of their names into a bucket, I held it up…I shook it…I drew a name out,” says Miller County Clerk Clinton Jenkins who drew the winner Brian Phillips’ name.

Phillips will now be sworn in at the board of aldermen meeting next Tuesday, the 23rd, to replace Clancy Boots who stepped out of office.