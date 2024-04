The Osage Beach Police Department reports five arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says a 48-year-old man from Valley Park, a 26-year-old man from Austin Texas and a 39-year-old man from Kaiser were each arrested for alleged DWI while a 62-year-old man from Chesterfield and 32-year-old woman from St. Robert were arrested on failure to appear warrants.

Osage Beach police also initiated 73 traffic stops and responded to six traffic accidents.