Royals Win 1 Lose 1 But Take The Series Against Chicago – Cards Fall Against The A’s

After a rain out on Tuesday, the Royals had a double header yesterday in Chicago against the White Sox….game one, going the Royals way.

Behind the pitching efforts in game one Brady Singer, 5 innings, 2 runs on, 3 hits does not factor in the decision

But Salvador Perez, the big shot in this ballgame, his fifth home run of the season, it comes off, Michael Kopech, Hunter Renfro, would add a home run for insurance in the ninth, his second as a Royal in a 4 -2 win.

However, it would be the White Sox getting the last laugh, winning the nightcap by a score of 2 -1 over the Royals.

Michael Waka probably deserved a better fate, dropped to 1 -2 with the loss, but went 6 innings, another quality start for the Royals struck in defeat

Another knock for first baseman, Vinnie Pascuentino, The Pasquatch, he’s now hit in seven consecutive games.

The Royals do win 2 out of the 3 games in the series against the Sox.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, they lose to the A’s 6 -3, can’t complete the sweep, in fact the Cardinals have lost each and every series finale on the year so far.

Stephen Matz, his worst performance of the season