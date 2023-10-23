Bridal Cave Celebrates 75 Years With Big Celebration

Here’s to another 75 years…a joint-ribbon cutting ceremony to recognize one of the lake area’s top attractions was held earlier this week.

Several representatives from the Camdenton, Lake Area and Lake West Chambers of Commerce were on hand with management and staff of Bridal Cave for the ceremony which also included Dave Krehbiel…Dave was also present as a 9-year-old on Bridal Cave’s opening day 75 years ago.

Several other activities to mark the recognition also took place during the ribbon-cutting.