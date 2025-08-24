Bridge Jumper in Osage Beach Not Located But Believed to be Safe

A weekend full of sunshine and bustling with activity in the Osage Beach area is interrupted late Saturday morning by someone deciding to jump into the lake from one of the Grand Glaize bridges.

The highway patrol and Osage Beach fire personnel responded to the scene with the jump confirmed by two separate witnesses in the area but, apparently, not reported to any officials for about 30 minutes which was well after the incident appeared on social media.

A search of the area could not locate anyone but an unconfirmed report did indicate that Osage Beach police later found an individual, pretty wet and matching a description of the jumper, in a local bar.

There was no word on whether the individual will face any consequences for his stunt.